Clifton Beach. Picture: Supplied

For the 18th year running, Cape Town has once again been named a winner in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards for 2019, taking the position of Top City in Africa and the Middle East. Each year Travel + Leisure, a leading American travel magazine and website, showcases the best islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports and tour operators in their World's Best Awards, as voted for by their readers.

In the category "World's Best City in Africa and the Middle East" Cape Town comes in ahead of other top tourist destinations in the region like Tel Aviv, Cairo, and Marrakesh.

“For 24 years, our readers have been voting in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. This annual franchise is a global collection of the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and more,” said editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure, Jacqui Gifford.

“Brands and properties from all over the world - from Peru to Japan, India to Italy, and right here at home in the United States - are recognised by our audience because they deliver on exceptional experiences, rooted in a sense of place. I congratulate all of this year’s winners, who have worked so hard to be among the world’s best.”

Commenting on the awards, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy said: "Considering the difficulties we faced as the leading tourism destination recently, this award is fantastic news for the tourism industry.

"This underlies that the promise we make through our marketing is only as good as the authentic experiences that our industry passionately commits to and delivers all year round.”