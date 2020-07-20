Cape Town boy, 7, flung into the air and killed in hit-and-run tragedy

Cape Town - A seven-year-old boy from Eerste River has been killed after being hit by a speeding driver in a hit-and-run tragedy. The heartbroken grandmother of Joshua “Jossie” Moses says the driver allegedly hit him then drove over his tiny body. An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the incident, which happened just before 5pm on Saturday. The tragic scene in Egret Street in Devon Park frayed tempers of residents who handed over the registration number of the silver Kia Picanto to police, and sourced video footage showing the driver fleeing the scene. The incident was witnessed by Jossie’s close friend, Jody Valentine, 10, who told the Daily Voice she tried to warn him, but it was too late.

“We walked over the veldjie (field) to the shop and Jossie and my other friend came from behind.

“Jossie came out by the shop and we saw the car coming fast down the road and I called for him, but it was too late,” the traumatised girl said.

Joshua’s pal Jody, 10, and grandmother Judeen Moses. Picture: Monique Duval

Residents say the little boy’s body was flung into the air and he landed on his head, causing his skull to crack.

Grandmother Judeen, 69, says she was standing a few streets away at another accident scene when she heard tyres screeching and a loud bang.

“Two cars knocked each other, but the people were fine. Then I heard the bang and one of the children came running to tell me Jossie was knocked,” she said.

“I ran there and the paramedics were trying to revive him. His sweater was lifted and I could see the tyre marks on his tummy.

“We don’t know if the driver was drunk, but the witnesses told me Jossie was flung in the air then he [the driver] still drove over him.”

Residents found the number plate at the scene and gave it to police.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says an 18-year-old was arrested after he handed himself over at Kleinvlei Police Station on Saturday night.

“The circumstances surrounding the culpable homicide are under investigation and the suspect will make a court appearance once he has been charged.”

When the Daily Voice visited Jossie’s home yesterday, residents had come to sympathise with the grieving ouma while witnesses went to the police station to give their statements.

Jossie was a Grade 1 learner at Stratford Primary School.

“He was my Jossie and a friendly child that likes to make jokes,” says Judeen.

“Every day I walk with my children to school and home again because of how the people drive on this road.

“We heard the driver was working on his sister’s car and came to test it. But he tested his car on my Jossie,” cried the grieving grandmother.

