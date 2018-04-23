Disaster Management officials in Cape Town are on standby for a cold front expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding. Picture: CoCT

Cape Town - Disaster Management officials in Cape Town are on standby for a cold front expected to make landfall on Monday afternoon, bringing with it heavy rain and possible flooding.

The City of Cape Town said the SA Weather Office advised it that the western parts of the Province could expect between five an 20 millimetres of rain, while between 25 and 30 millimetres of rain can be expected over mountainous areas.

"Heavy downpours are possible, as well as pooling and flooding in places in the Cape Metropole, Winelands and Overberg District. Minor impacts can be expected. Morning showers are still expected for tomorrow [Tuesday] morning, clearing in the afternoon," the City said.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre and related departments in the city would be available to respond to emergencies.

African News Agency/ANA