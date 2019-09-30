Cape Town - The City of Cape Town on Monday warned of possible disruptions within its fire services amid threats by unionised firefighters to stop working standby hours.
In a statement issued by the City of Cape Town's executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said the City had put in place contingency plans as fire season looms.
"The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service has put in place contingency plans in the event that firefighters affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union proceed with their threat to stop working their standby hours," Bosman said.
City firefighters staged a march last week demanding to be paid for overtime worked, stating that every week they went well beyond the regular number of hours expected.
However, the City has hit back at these claims, labelling as false that firefighters are not paid for overtime work.