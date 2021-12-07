Cape Town businessman arrested after street lights fitted on business premises

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman is in hot water and faces criminal charges after municipal street lights were found to be installed on his business premises. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon

The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason said the man was arrested on Monday after officers attached to the Metal Theft Unit received an anonymous tip-off relating to possible City street lights installed at a business premises. Dyason said officers reacted to the information and once they arrived on the scene they noticed the LED street lights installed on the premises adjacent to Klipfontein Road. “There were nine LED street lights installed on the premises. An inspection to determine ownership was done on the lights. Three of the nine street lights could not be verified as City property, as the identification marks were removed.

“Six of the nine street lights were positively identified as City property, with a value in excess of R16 000,” Dyason said. The business owner was immediately arrested for being in possession of stolen property. Dyason said it was not the first time law-enforcement officers encountered this problem as another business owner in the Southern Suburbs was also recently arrested on a similar charge.