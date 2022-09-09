Cape Town businessman shot dead during an alleged attempted kidnapping

Cape Town - Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the killing of a 40-year-old Cape Town businessman. The incident took place on Imam Haroon Street, Lansdowne, at around 10am on Friday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

The victim has been identified as Khalied Parker. According to police reports, the victim walking across the road when he was attacked by three unknown suspects. “The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, adding that a case of murder had been opened.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene. The motive for the attack is yet to be established.” According to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, it is alleged that three armed men attempted to hijack or kidnap the victim outside his business. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Amin Qolo on 073 018 1002 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a separate incident last week, shocking video footage of a kidnapped Bangladeshi businessman emerged. Akter Pradhan, 37, was kidnapped from Mitchells Plain in August. His kidnappers are demanding a R20million ransom from his family.

Story continues below Advertisement