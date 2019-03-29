A performer entertains people during an Earth Hour commemoration. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Durban - The City of Cape Town is encouraging residents to take part in Earth Hour 2019 by switching off "wasted energy" on Saturday between 8.30pm and 9.30pm. In an emailed statement, the city said it was committed to a carbon neutral future, which was synonymous with creating a cleaner, more equitable, resource efficient, safer and more resilient city.

"To do this, we all need to switch on our efforts towards a more sustainable future. Climate change is happening. As part of our Earth Hour message, we are highlighting the need to take climate action now to protect our collective future. We are encouraging our residents to switch off wasted energy; to switch off carbon emissions and to switch on clean energy for all. This is part of our efforts to join millions around the world to highlight the urgency for global climate action."

Other efforts included trying to move away from the sole reliance on Eskom for energy needs while at the same time attempting to become more resilient and sustainable through the use of cleaner energy, such as renewable and gas-fired resources, said the statement.

More information on the Earth Hour initiative can be found at: http://www.wwf.org.za/?20542/Earth-Hour---The-Final-Countdown

African News Agency (ANA)