Cape Town child killer jailed for 98 years

Cape Town – A Cape Town man has been sentenced to 98 years’ imprisonment by the Western Cape High Court for murdering a 4-year-old boy and the attempted murder of five others, including an 11-month-old baby. James Jacob was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Joshua Luthando Barbers and the attempted murders of Jeremy Arendse, Gift Blom, Hilda Estelle Barbers, Johnny Williams and 11-month-old Tyrese Barbers.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Jacobs was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for each attempted murder, 25 years for the murder of Joshua Barbers, 15 years for illegal possession of a firearm and eight years for illegal possession of ammunition. “The court ordered that all the sentences run concurrently with the sentence imposed for the murder of Joshua Luthando Barbers, and Jacobs is effectively sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment. The court declared him unfit to possess a firearm,” Ntabazalila said. Jacobs, who entered into a plea and sentencing agreement, told the court that on March 4, 2019, he and a friend were on their way to Pooke Se Bos, an informal settlement in Athlone, to fetch his clothes because the community did not want him in the area anymore.

He opened fired in Joshua’s home, killing him. He admitted he that he also tried to kill Arendse, Blom, Hilda Estelle Barbers, Williams and Tyrese Barbers. State prosecutor Bonginkosi Maki explained the seriousness of child murders in the Western Cape.

Story continues below Advertisment

Maki submitted that Jacobs had turned a safe space for Joshua (his home) into a death trap when he opened fire. “The court must continuously endeavour to be the vanguard of the interests of the vulnerable members of the society, especially the children. “The accused violated the deceased’s right to life, as enshrined in the Constitution,” Maki argued.

Story continues below Advertisment

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Nicolette Bell welcomed the sentencing and commended the prosecution and investigation team for the work they had done which forced the accused to enter into a plea and sentencing agreement as evidence mounted against him. IOL