Cape Town city council calls for national government to reopen its deeds office

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said on Tuesday called on the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Rural Development and Land Reform ministers to reopen the Cape Town deed office as a matter of urgency. Vos has urged the ministers' personal intervention to allocate more resources to ensure the Cape Town deeds office continued with its operations. The deeds office is responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry in South Africa. The deeds office, which was closed when the country instituted a national lockdown at midnight on 26 March, was opened for trade under lockdown level 4 on 12 May. Vos said he noticed on Tuesday that the deeds office had been closed until further notice. He acknowledged Covid-19 mitigation measures did have an impact on services, but urged ministers and their teams to find alternative methods of working that allowed services to continue while prioritising the safety of staff.

Vos said measures needed to be implemented once a positive case of Covid-19 was identified, but he said there was no sense that contingency measures were put in place to address the complete closure of this office which offered a vital service during a critical time in the City’s economic recovery.

He said the property sector and the Cape Town economy could not afford the cost and delayed revenue streams.

He said there was a backlog of 14 000 deeds in the Cape Town deeds office alone, which the chief deeds registrar had acknowledged.

Vos said this had a major impact on those involved in the property economy, especially first-time home buyers, who were then forced to delay occupation or to pay occupational rent instead of making payments towards their mortgage loans. Municipal property transfers had also stalled, he said.

“While we understand the government’s reasoning behind the national lockdown, with some 44 days since the implementation of level 3, this backlog of this vital economic cog must be addressed,” Vos said.

African News Agency (ANA)