Cape Town cop dies after shootout with armed robbers

Cape Town - Police officers in Cape Town are in mourning after one of their own died on Friday morning following a shootout with armed robbers in Killarney Gardens. Police were called out following a business robbery by four armed suspects.

The suspects held the staff of the business premises at gunpoint inside the building and started shooting at police as they fled. During the shootout, two police officers and two of the armed robbers were wounded. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a 48-year-old police sergeant attached to Table View police station sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died on arrival at the hospital.

The other officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. “One robber, a 34-year-old man was wounded and arrested on the scene. Meanwhile, a second suspect aged 36, who also sustained a gunshot wound was apprehended in the vicinity. Two other suspects are still at large. “A manhunt for the suspects at large has been launched with additional police joining the extensive search,” Potelwa said.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile visited the crime scene and is set to visit the family of the slain officer. He said the loss of one of the SAPS members and an injury to another officer was unfortunate. “We undertake to use all resources at our disposal to hunt the outstanding suspects. They must be brought to book. In the same breath, we warn police members to be vigilant at all times as they face brazen criminals who would stop at nothing in the execution of crime incidents,” Patekile said.