Cape Town cop killed during a home invasion

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police officers are still reeling in shock following the killing of a third member of the service this month. Warrant Officer Zwelakhe Alfred Sidube, 53, who was stationed at Grassy Park police station, was murdered in his Khayelitsha home on Monday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed the incident. “Last night (Monday) at around 8.15pm a 53-year-old off-duty warrant officer stationed at Grassy Park SAPS was shot and killed at his Khayelitsha residence during an apparent house robbery. “Four suspects fled with electronic equipment and are yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Traut said. Condolences have been streaming in to Sidube’s family and colleagues in the police service. WARRANT Officer Zwelakhe Sidube was stationed at the Grassy Park police station. File photo Sidube, a member of the SAPS for 30 years, has been hailed as a “genuine man who was always ready to crack a joke”.

He leaves a wife and five children. Sidube is the third Cape Town police officer to be murdered this month. Sergeant Andile Sirhunu, 35, who was stationed at the Lentegeur police station, was allegedly hijacked and shot in Eerste River during the early hours of the morning on September 2.

According to police, Sergeant Sirhunu was shot in his neck and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where he died due to the extent of his injuries. The Hawks are currently investigating a case of murder. On September 7, off-duty officer Sergeant Faizal Adams, 41, a married father of two from Mitchells Plain, was gunned down in a vehicle in Victoria Street in Parow.