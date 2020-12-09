Cape Town cop killer sentenced to eight years’ jail

Cape Town – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has secured the sentencing and conviction of a cop killer. In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Nkosinathi Mjodo, 25, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of ammunition in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Hani said Mjodo murdered off-duty police officer Sergeant Donal Monjwa on June 24, 2013. Monjwa was attached to the Crime Intelligence Gathering (CIG) Unit based in Cape Town. She said Monjwa had gone to purchase airtime at a local shop with his partner. Monjwa left his partner in the vehicle and upon exiting the shop, he saw four unknown men approach the vehicle and speak to his partner.

Hani said Monjwa challenged the men and slapped one of them in the face.

She said a second man belonging to the group tried to intervene and that’s when a third man shot Monjwa behind his right ear.

Hani said the group fled the scene of the crime and Monjwa was taken to hospital, where he was announced dead on arrival.

“Mjodo was slapped with an eight-year jail sentence for murder and this sentence will run concurrently with that of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition,” Hani said.

In a separate case, earlier this week Mogamat Ganief Mallick, 35, and Wayne Carl Meyer, 44, were sentenced in the Vredenburg Regional Court on charges of operating and being part of a syndicate issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.

Hani said they were arrested in October 2019 but entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State on December 1.

“They were each sentenced to a fine of R5 000 with an alternative five years’ direct imprisonment, which was suspended for five years on condition that they will not be convicted on charges of corruption during the period of the suspended sentence,” she added.

African News Agency (ANA)