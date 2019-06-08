SAPS flying squad officers in Cape Town have arrested three men and recovered a hijacked car and a stolen firearm. Photo: SAPS

CAPE TOWN, June 8 (ANA) - South African Police Service (SAPS) flying squad officers in Cape Town have arrested three men and recovered a hijacked car and a stolen firearm, Western Cape police said on Saturday. "Eager to apprehend those responsible for breaking the law, members of the flying squad reacted on a radio broadcast during the early hours of this morning [Saturday] that a Toyota Avanza was hijacked in Philippi East," Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

The surrounding area was searched and the hijacked vehicle was eventually spotted in Baden Powell Drive, parked on the side of the road. The three suspects were approached and arrested.

One of the suspects was found in possession of a .22 calibre revolver which was reported stolen in Table View during 2017. The three suspects, aged 18, 18, and 24, were expected to appearance in court in Muizenberg on Monday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of an unlicensed and stolen firearm, Traut said.

