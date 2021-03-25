Cape Town cops make R18m drug bust

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town managed to execute a successful operation and confiscate drug worth more than R18 million and unlicensed firearms.

In a statement on Thursday, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said an intelligence-driven operation that included members from the South African Police Service Tactical Response Team and the K9 dog unit was conducted on Wednesday at a residence in Milnerton.

Officers pounced on the premises on Burcell Street and discovered an assortment of large quantities of drugs as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition, including 52 kg of methamphetamine estimated at R18.2 million, 8 850 mandrax tablets valued at R442 500, 0.5kg of hydroponic cannabis worth R40 000, three pistols and a revolver, 286 rounds of ammunition and 13 magazines and a holster.

A 40-year-old Nigerian national was arrested and now faces charges relating to dealing in drugs as well as the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.