Cape Town council condemns vandalism of its equipment at R85m pump station
Cape Town – The Cape Town city council has strongly condemned the vandalism of its equipment in the Sea Winds, Lavender Hill, area.
In a statement on Friday, the council said two excavators being used at the construction site of a new R85 million pump station were vandalised on Thursday.
A security guard on the site was injured as he tried to protect the valuable equipment and was rushed to hospital for treatment.
One of the excavators was damaged beyond repair due to the petrol bomb attack, the second such incident at the site.
Cape Town mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said the destruction of assets at a major infrastructural investment project was frustrating.
“We cannot condone activities that deny services to other residents,” she said.
“We want to assure our residents that we have been and will continue to make every effort to ensure that we continue to deliver services as far as possible while prioritising the safety of our staff and the public we serve.”
The City is calling on all residents to come forward and report planned illegal activities such as land invasions and destructive protests before they occur. Those willing to come forward can do so anonymously.
African News Agency (ANA)