Cape Town council condemns vandalism of its equipment at R85m pump station

Cape Town – The Cape Town city council has strongly condemned the vandalism of its equipment in the Sea Winds, Lavender Hill, area.

In a statement on Friday, the council said two excavators being used at the construction site of a new R85 million pump station were vandalised on Thursday.

A security guard on the site was injured as he tried to protect the valuable equipment and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

One of the excavators was damaged beyond repair due to the petrol bomb attack, the second such incident at the site.

The City of Cape Town strongly condemned the vandalism on two of its excavators. Photo: City of Cape Town.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said the destruction of assets at a major infrastructural investment project was frustrating.