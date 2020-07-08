Cape Town council to raise tariffs by up to 4.8 percent

JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Town city council is raising municipal tariffs by up to 4.8 percent in the new financial year just embarked on, it said on Wednesdy, suggesting they could be the lowest increases for a metro in South Africa.

In a statement, the city's chief financial officer Kevin Jacoby said electricity charges would rise by 4.8 percent effective July 1, while water and sanitation would go up 4.5 percent, rates by would increase by four percent and charges for refuse removal would edge up 3.5 percent.

The city, like other municipalities, relies on income from rates and services to fund the delivery of water, sanitation, electricity, clinics, traffic lights and fire services.

Jacoby said the city would have preferred not to raise tariffs given the devastating impact of the Covid-19 on household finances.

"But as it is, the cost of providing services outpaces the income we get from rates and tariffs which is used to pay for the provision of services," he said, estimating the impact of the pandemic on the municipality so far at about R5.7 billion (US$332 million).