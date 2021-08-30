Cape Town dams at 101%

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced its dam levels have increased to 101.6%. The city’s media office said water in dams supplying the City of Cape Town metro had increased by 2.7% in the past week, from 98.9% in the previous week.

Water consumption for the same period increased to 738 million litres per day, compared to 718 million litres the week prior. It also said at the same time, last year, dam capacity was at 90.3% and dams reached capacity in October. For the second year running, dams supplying Cape Town have crested the 100% mark.

Prior to 2020/2021, dams were last full in 2014. The City of Cape Town said that while the full capacity of dams was something to be thankful for, it urged residents not to become complacent in its drive for water security and reducing reliance on surface (rainfall) water. It said it would continue to pursue its New Water Programme and the commitments laid out in its Water Strategy.

“Cape Town is located in a water-scarce region, and our climate – particularly in southern Africa – is proving increasingly unpredictable. “The City is enhancing its management of existing water supply, and it accepts the responsibility that it needs to step beyond its municipal mandate in terms of bulk water supply provision, as we did during the recent drought,” it said. The City said in the face of rising temperatures globally and erratic rainfall patterns, it was pushing ahead with realising the objectives laid out in the Water Strategy of building resilience and water security for this generation and generations to come.