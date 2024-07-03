Cape Town disaster management on alert as disruptive rains are forecast

Saws said this could result in isolated flooding of roads and informal settlements, as well as motor vehicle accidents caused by slippery roads and impaired visibility.

According to the Disaster Operations Centre, while most of the City has been receiving consistent rainfall since the early hours of the morning, no serious incidents have been reported yet to the centre.

There are also thunderstorms in the forecast, and the public is encouraged to exercise caution.

“Disaster Risk Management (DRM) also notes the prospect of more moderate rainfall in the forecast over the weekend. We therefore remind residents to please ensure their mitigation measures are in place, to mitigate any potential impacts,” the centre said.