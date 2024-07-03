Cape Town disaster management on alert as disruptive rains are forecast

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rains in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Saws said this could result in isolated flooding of roads and informal settlements, as well as motor vehicle accidents caused by slippery roads and impaired visibility.
According to the Disaster Operations Centre, while most of the City has been receiving consistent rainfall since the early hours of the morning, no serious incidents have been reported yet to the centre.
There are also thunderstorms in the forecast, and the public is encouraged to exercise caution.
“Disaster Risk Management (DRM) also notes the prospect of more moderate rainfall in the forecast over the weekend. We therefore remind residents to please ensure their mitigation measures are in place, to mitigate any potential impacts,” the centre said.
It offered the following options to mitigate any potential impacts:
- Clear out drainage systems.
- Raise the floor level of a construction above the natural ground level.
- Raise furniture on blocks to clear the floor and limit water damage.
- Make sandbags.
- To prevent floods, dig trenches around the property and report clogged drains, intakes, and illegal dumping. Illegal dumping in stormwater canals and sewers can exacerbate flooding.
- Maintain roofs, clean gutters, and remove dead branches.
The City stated it expected a large report of incidents. “The inclement weather expected this week could lead to high electricity service request call volumes and impact repair turnaround times due to the possible weather-related damage to power infrastructure.
“The City reminds residents that our teams will attend to service requests in the fastest time possible, if safe to proceed,” said the City.
IOL