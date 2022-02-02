Cape Town dog fighter faces criminal charges

Cape Town - Criminal charges have been brought against a dog owner in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town. The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it responded to an anonymous tip-off in Tafelsig on Tuesday.

It said its inspectors Jaco Pieterse and Marc Syce, assisted by the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit, managed to track, trace and locate one of the dogs that were involved in the fight. The dog was seized in terms of the Animals Protection Act. The owner will now face criminal charges of animal cruelty and animal fighting. The whereabouts of the second dog, a brown pitbull, is still unknown.

“We are calling on members of the public to come forward with any information that can assist us in finding this dog,” Pieterse said. Dog fighting is illegal in South Africa. The SPCA said if found guilty an individual can be liable for a R80 000 fine and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months and a criminal record.

It is also considered illegal if anyone entertains these activities to take place on property they own, live on or have control of. It is also illegal to watch or be on the same property where dog fighting takes place. “Dog fighting is a serious crime and often linked to other criminal activities such as possession of illegal firearms, drugs, gambling or domestic violence.