Councillor Malusi Booi at the scene of the devastating fires, which tore through informal settlements in Cape Town. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town - The Cape Town municipality has given more than 500 help kits to families whose homes were partly or completely destroyed in fires over the festive season. A fire tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement on Christmas Day, with other fires taking place in informal settlements throughout the month of December.

The city's mayoral committee for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said 72 families have received relocation kits after their houses were partly affected by fire, while 495 have received enhanced emergency fire kits after their homes were razed.

"I cannot comprehend the loss that these families have experienced. I am glad to have had the opportunity to speak with the affected families and am grateful that the city can provide them with the physical materials to start rebuilding their homes," he said.

The enhanced kits contain 25 zinc sheets, 14 fire-treated wooden poles, three packets of nails, a door, door hinges, a window frame and a window. Booi said the materials provide immediate shelter to the affected families.