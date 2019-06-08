A man, believed to be in his 60s, was seriously injured when his car veered out of control and crashed into a tree off Constantia Road in Constantia, Cape Town on Friday afternoon. Photo: ER24

Cape Town - A man believed to be in his 60s was seriously injured when his car veered out of control and crashed into a tree off Constantia Road in Constantia, Cape Town on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at 3pm to find the Western Cape Fire Services already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Saturday.