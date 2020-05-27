Cape Town eatery called out for charging R20 'risk fee'

Cape Town - A Wynberg restaurant has been called out for charging customers a R20 “risk fee” - even though the customers are collecting orders at the premises. One customer of Cosy Corner took to social media to complain about the extra charge added to their bill. In the Facebook post by customer Brandon Rohan Small, he says he bought 10 "koeksisters", which cost R60, and went to collect it, but then questioned the added R20. He posted a photo of the bill and asked: “Not sure whether this is the new norm? Where’s the risk when you’re collecting, not even entering the premises.” He added in his comments: “We all know koesiesters are lekker (tasty), but this is next level madness.”





Cosy Corner owner Yousri Hartley replied to Brandon on Facebook, and on Tuesday also told the Daily Voice that they have made a mistake by calling the R20 surcharge a “Risk Fee” instead of a “Delivery Fee”.

“We apologise for typo error as it is a delivery fee and goes to independent delivery drivers,” he wrote.

“As for collecting, we do not allow customers in-store. Customers have become creative and give our road address (for the order delivery address).

“The person delivering to your car or brings your food (outside) is an independent delivery driver and all delivery fees go to them.

“They also get screened daily and we assist with hand sanitisers and face masks.

“Our business is trying to create employment for people, hence the in-house delivery fee and system. Hopefully, this clarifies things and again apologies for typo error that had to state delivery fee and not risk fee.”

Hartley says customers “have become clever” by ordering from outside their 5km delivery area: “So people come from places in the Northern Suburbs and far out and then give a delivery address close to our shop.

“On delivery, the delivery guys would find the customers parked in their cars close by just so they can also get our food.

“The demand for our food is so huge, we had to employ extra drivers besides the Mr Delivery service we use.”

The delivery fee will remain for the entire of the lockdown.

