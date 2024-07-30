Cape Town event highlights fight against human trafficking

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD), in collaboration with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) and the non-profit organisation (NPO) A21, hosted a Trafficking in Persons Awareness Day event at the Inter-Provincial Bus Terminal in Cape Town. The initiative precedes the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, observed annually on 30 July, with this year's theme being “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.”

Last year, 13 survivors of human trafficking received support services from DSD-funded shelters for victims of violence and abuse in the Western Cape. These shelters provide a safe environment, basic needs, practical support, counselling, and skills development to aid recovery and reintegration. Highlighting the critical nature of this issue, Provincial Minister of Social Development, Jaco Londt, emphasised the need for increased awareness and community involvement.

“We know that it is usually vulnerable people, like those living in poverty, who are targeted. Public transport terminals have become hotspots for trafficking activities. We wanted to share information with as many people as possible about the dangers of trafficking, what to look out for, and how to report this crime. Trafficking in persons violates our most fundamental human rights,” said Londt. A21, renowned globally for its fight against human trafficking, plays a vital role in the Western Cape. Katie Modrau from A21 stressed the importance of public vigilance and action.

“The reality is that 99% of victims will not be identified unless someone sees something and reports it. That’s why joint awareness operations like today are so important. We are encouraging community members to learn more about what trafficking looks like and know where to go to report it. We want to see more front-line professionals train the public on how to report and assist a victim,” said Modrau. During the event, Minister Londt, A21, PRASA, DSD officials, and police officers actively engaged with commuters at the Cape Town Train Station and Inter-Provincial Bus Terminal, distributing informational materials and raising awareness about the signs of human trafficking and the importance of reporting suspicious activities. Traffickers exploit and profit from both adults and children by forcing them into labour or sexual acts. The most prevalent forms of trafficking include forced labour, domestic servitude, and sexual exploitation.