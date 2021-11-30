Cape Town family only finds socks of missing son

CAPE TOWN: A Cape Town family is frantically searching for their missing son and is appealing to the public for help. Beaumont Pelston, 31, from Pelican Park, went missing during the early hours of Saturday morning, when he took a friend home to Hanover Park on foot, from the Springfield informal settlement, which was metres away.

According to his father William Pelston, his son had been visiting a cousin for the weekend and they had enjoyed a braai. “Beaumont was with his cousin and the cousin’s girlfriend, and they went to Springfield for the weekend. “As per the information we received was that, during the morning hours, his cousin’s girlfriend’s sister wanted to go home to Hanover Park.

“Beaumont and two other women took the sister home and the information given was that, as they were halfway there, the sister stated they do not have to take her all the way and could turn around. “When the woman turned around there was no sign of Beaumont. “Nobody knows what happened to him,” the heartbroken father told IOL.

He said, once he received the news, he immediately opened a missing person’s docket at Philippi Police Station. William Pelston said, on Sunday, they immediately launched a search party for his son and made contact with the neighbourhood watch in Hanover Park to meet them halfway. “When we asked one of the women who was with him where she was standing and where Beaumont stood, she could not say.

“As we were searching, Beaumont’s nephew shouted to his father and said this was his boeta’s socks. “We brought the socks home and my wife looked at it and confirmed that it was his socks,” William Pelston said. At the time of his disappearance, Beaumont was wearing blue jeans, a grey top, and Adidas slippers.

Beaumont is also asthmatic. Family members have been doing a continuous search and, by Monday afternoon, they searched the coastal areas, from Muizenberg to Strandfontein. “I am appealing to anyone who has Beaumont captive to please just send him home.