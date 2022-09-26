Cape Town father kills wife, daughter, turns gun on himself - but son escapes

Cape Town - A Cape Town community is still reeling in shock after a shooting incident left three family members dead. According to information, the shooting incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning in Gersham, Kuilsriver.

A family of four living at a house in Old Nooiensfontein Road was nearly wiped out. The mother, father and sister were found dead on the scene. Community shocked by family murder at Nooinsfontein Road in Gersham, Kuils River. A father shot and killed his wife and daughter and then himself. His son managed to escape unharmed. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) The only survivor is the family’s son.

It is alleged the 48-year-old man of the house shot his 44-year-old wife and 15-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself. The son, believed to be in his 20s, managed to escape unharmed. There have been allegations that the man had a drinking problem and this in turn made him violent towards his wife and children. The parents were alleged to be on the brink of divorce and his actions were a result of this situation.

However, the police could not confirm these allegations. Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting incident. “Kuilsriver police attended a complaint in Old Nooiensfontein Road in the early hours of Sunday, September 25, 2022. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a male aged 48, a female aged 44, and a girl aged 15 who sustained gunshot wounds.

“The trio were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “Kuilsriver police are investigating two counts of murder and an inquest. “Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Swartbooi said.

Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen expressed his shock at the incident. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of everyone that is affected by this tragedy. “The circumstances around the shooting is currently being investigated and I’d like to request that there be no speculation around the incident, but instead allow the SAPS to establish the facts so that their investigation can be finalised.