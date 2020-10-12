Cape Town fire crew save infant’s life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Crew members from the Belhar fire station in Cape Town are being lauded for their swift response to a possibly fatal situation. In a statement released on Monday, mayoral committee member for security and safety Alderman JP Smith said a two-week-old baby was brought to the fire station by family members on Friday, October 9, just after 3pm. Crew members at the Belhar fire station resuscitate a baby boy. Photo: CoCT He said the baby boy was unresponsive and not breathing upon arrival. Crew members sprang into action and provided the baby with medical assistance and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation, after which he started breathing again. Once stable and breathing, the child was transported to Tygerberg Hospital in Parow by ambulance.

“This was a team effort from our crew and ambulance staff. Our emergency services exist to ensure the safety and well-being of all our residents and it is heart-warming to know that the community can turn to our services when in need,” Smith said.

He commended all the fire and rescue services personnel for their dedication and their diligence towards residents of all ages.

Last month, the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement officers delivered a baby.

Speaking to African News Agency at the time, Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for the City’s Law Enforcement, confirmed the incident.

Dyason said the incident occurred at 9am, September 9, on the train station deck in Cape Town. The mother, who lives in Dunoon, just outside Cape Town, was on her way to Somerset Hospital as it was her due date.

He said that after the delivery the mother and her newborn baby were transported to Somerset Hospital by ambulance and were doing well.