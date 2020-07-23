Cape Town fire service attacked three times in 48 hours

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service has been targeted three times in the space of 48 hours this week, says Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.

In the most recent incident on Wednesday, a fire vehicle in Mfuleni – while under police escort – was set alight, but staff were able to extinguish the flames in time.

"The City condemns these cowardly attacks on our staff. The Fire and Rescue Service is there to assist communities," Smith said in a statement on Thursday.

"The ongoing attacks on staff could seriously impact on service delivery to our most vulnerable communities as crews will not be entering flashpoint areas without police escorts, which will slow down response times to fires and other emergencies.

"After the stoning incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, a petrol bomb was hurled at a fire truck in Mfuleni just hours later. The fire engine was on route to a call, when they were attacked at the Bosasa TRA just after 19:30.