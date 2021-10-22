Cape Town grandfather accused of raping his granddaughter in court

Cape Town - A Cape Flats grandfather appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on a charge of raping his biological granddaughter. The 63-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identity of the 14-year-old girl.

According to provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, the accused has not pleaded yet in the court of law. The matter against the grandfather has been postponed for a legal representative to come on board for him in this matter. The incident occurred in April this year when a relative is alleged to have heard noises coming from the room the girl and her grandfather shared.

It is suspected the grandfather has impregnated the girl. At the time of his arrest, Manenberg SAPS’ station commander Brigadier Sanele Zama told the Daily Voice that officers were shocked at the case. He confirmed the arrest and rape charges against the grandfather and said the act of sexual violence against children is condemned in the strongest terms.

A furious Zama said at the time that grandfathers are supposed to protect our girls. On Thursday, the matter against the grandfather was been postponed until November 4, 2021. In a separate incident, An 80-year-old Eastern Cape man has been sentenced by the Mthatha Regional Court for raping his daughter between 1978 and 1984.

Nyamekile Alfred Bhenge was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment. The victim has cut ties with the family and changed her identity. Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the victim gave consent for the name of her rapist father to be made public.