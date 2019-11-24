The municipality outsources work to approved vendors if it cannot tackle the repairs and services to its fleet, but the team at Wetton Mechanical Repairs believe that repairs are dished out to those who can give kickbacks.
On Mandela Day (July 18) 2017, the owner of Wetton Mechanical Repairs, Nasrodien Gaffoor, gave his staff 67% of his business - a spin on the 67 minutes of good deeds people are asked to commit to doing in commemoration of Mandela’s birthday.
This has now backfired on him, as work from the municipality has dried up and he believes it’s because he’s no longer willing to bribe municipal employees to push work his way.
In response to Gaffoor’s claims, City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “According to our records, this company has been receiving work from the city in the past few months. There was a time when the company could not be utilised due to changes in its directorship.