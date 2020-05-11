Cape Town International awarded best airport in Africa gong

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town International Airport has won the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Award for best airport in Africa.

According to the Western Cape government, this is the fifth consecutive year that air travellers have voted Cape Town International Airport the best in Africa, because of a "consistent world-class service".

Welcoming the award, finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “During this challenging time, this award is a beacon of hope for all in the tourism industry, signifying that when we are ready to welcome visitors to Cape Town and the Western Cape, we will be ready to once again offer them the excellent service they have become accustomed to receiving.”

General manager of Cape Town International Airport, Deon Cloete, expressed his appreciation: “All of this would not be possible without the collaboration of the provincial and City structures especially Air Access. We’re extremely proud of this accolade. Well done to all involved.”

“Cape Town International Airport once again proves itself a world-class airport based on a global benchmark for airline excellence. The Cape Town Air Access team is proud of this accolade for the airports industry and is working hard on recovery plans,” Wesgro chief executive, Tim Harris said.