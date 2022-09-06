Cape Town is ready to host Rugby World Cup Sevens this weekend

Cape Town - Cape Town is ready to play host to Africa’s first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens taking place at the DHL Stadium this weekend until September 11. According to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the City of Cape Town has worked closely with World Rugby and SA Rugby (SARU) to put on one of the most memorable events.

He said more than 100 000 fans are expected to descend on the DHL Stadium as the world’s top men and women battle it out for the trophy. The eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup 7s tournament is hosted for the first time by an African country in its three-decade history. “On behalf of the City of Cape Town, we welcome all the teams and their support staff, and the many thousands of residents and visitors who are making their way here for the tournament.

“We are committed to putting on a world-class event for locals and visitors to enjoy in our beautiful city and will be activating the fan walk as well as a free MyCiti shuttle service for ticket holders as part of our park and ride facilities. “The hosting of world cup tournaments is not only important for boosting the economy and creating employment, but also for uniting residents and people from all walks of life. “I am looking forward to joining the thousands of passionate fans to sing and cheer for their teams,” Hill-Lewis said.

He said hosting the Rugby World Cup Sevens proves Cape Town continues to be an attractive and competitive global events destination. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said: “Over the last two years we have been hard at work with World Rugby and SARU on the logistics for this event to ensure that not only is it a memorable experience for the players, fans and all those involved, but that it is safe for everyone. “Our Events Coordinating Committee has spent months ensuring we plan and deploy all our services to make sure there’s visibility around the event footprint, management of traffic and movement of fans around the venue.”

To minimise traffic congestion, the City of Cape Town will be availing free MyCiTi shuttle services to ticket holders to travel to the stadium. Buses will depart from the Civic Centre and Thibault Square MyCiTi stations from 8am Friday to Sunday. Buses will leave every 15 minutes or when full.

Ticket holders are encouraged to park their vehicles in the city centre and make use of the shuttle service to the stadium. Paid parking is also available at the CTICC (limited), Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade (Strand Street), Plein Park (Corporation Street) and the V&A Waterfront (limited parking). Alternatively, ticket holders can make use of the Fan Walk which will be activated before the gates of the stadium open at 8am.

The Fan Walk will extend from the City Centre along Waterkant Street, over the pedestrian bridge at Buitengracht and along Somerset Road through the underpass at Green Point Circle to the stadium gates. An e-hailing service hub will also be set up along Green Point Main Road between York and Wigtown roads. Residents and motorists are also advised of temporary road closures in the DHL Stadium and V&A Waterfront precincts.