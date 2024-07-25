Cape Town issues over 16,000 flood kits to informal settlements amid severe weather

In response to the stormy weather battering Cape Town in recent weeks, the City's Human Settlements Directorate has successfully distributed more than 16,000 flood kits to dwellings in informal settlements and other housing types affected by flooding. The kits, comprising plastic sheeting, nails, and milling material to absorb water, are part of the City's ongoing efforts to assist those impacted by the relentless rain.

Councillor Carl Pophaim, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member, praised the efforts, saying: "Team Cape Town, what an incredible achievement! More than 16,000 flood kits issued to those who most need them. “Unfortunately, the rains continue and we are on the ground, conducting our assessments and helping those in need. With even more rainfall expected over the weekend, our teams are on standby to assist where possible." The City has also been proactive in addressing the challenges posed by settlements in high-risk areas.

"An important focus is on areas where the water will not dissipate over the next few weeks – this means looking at areas such as dams, wetlands, and water catchment areas where people have settled," said Pophaim. He emphasised the health and safety risks of settling in these areas, noting that while the land may appear dry, it is prone to flooding. To mitigate these risks, Pophaim has requested a senior informal settlements management team to evaluate all high-risk informal settlements in low-lying areas and floodplains.

The goal is to urgently develop a relocation strategy to move residents out of these vulnerable spaces. Initial assessments indicate that 179 settlements across the metro are located in areas close to water bodies and/or below the flood line. Due to the centralisation of disaster relief and funding with the national housing ministry, the City continues its assessments to compile lists of those needing help, which are then sent to the national ministry. Pophaim highlighted the City's ongoing advocacy for the disaster mandate and funding to be devolved to the local government, allowing for more direct and timely relief.