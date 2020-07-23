Cape Town land invasions threaten R1.3bn housing projects

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The illegal land invasions taking place across Cape Town are threatening housing projects to the value of R1.3bn. In a statement released on Thursday, Councillor Malusi Booi, a MMC for human settlements, said that should the projects be lost, it will be detrimental not only to the future of the beneficiaries but also to Cape Town as a community. Booi said that last week alone there were 17 land invasions, most of which were stopped. Land invasions and protests are under way around Cape Town, including areas such as Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, Delft, Dunoon, Firgrove in Macassar, Milnerton and Nyanga.

Booi said the situation likely stems from political and other opportunism and is being fuelled by those calling for the City not to act against land invasions and illegal occupancy. He said many see this as a “green light" to invade land, community facilities and City projects.

“There needs to be a societal consensus that we do not move forward and make progress when we invade land.

“Look at the flooding misery, where newly invaded areas have been the most affected by the recent storms.

“We also do not have the resources as a City to continuously divert funds from planned projects in our Integrated Development Plan to newly invaded areas,” Booi said.

He said the money received from the national government is running out, while the need for settlements and basic services is growing.

He said his department engages and listens to communities, but they "simply cannot talk to someone holding a petrol bomb in their hands".

African News Agency