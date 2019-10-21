CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday said its law enforcement officials arrested a total of 135 people, issued 8131 fines and impounded 132 minibus taxis during last week’s operations across the city.
According to the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, on Friday, traffic flow in and around the Station Deck in Cape Town was blocked by taxi drivers who protested against the issuing of traffic fines, warrants of arrests for road traffic contraventions and the impoundment of minibus taxis operating illegally.
He said these protests caused serious traffic congestion and disruption in the central business district.
“The city cannot allow taxi drivers to take the law into their hands and hold innocent and law-abiding motorists ransom by taking their frustration to the streets, blocking roads and causing public order disruption and putting the lives of residents in danger,” said Smith.
During various roadblocks in the past week, the city’s traffic service netted 76 suspects for driving while under the influence of alcohol.