Cape Town libraries have parents covered with holiday activities for kids

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has a number of programmes and activities to keep your little ones entertained and engaged during the festive holiday period. Movie days, puppet shows, storytelling, as well as arts and crafts, are only some of the activities available for children at Cape Town’s libraries this December and January, the City has said on Thursday.

The activities will be held at libraries across the city, from Ottery and Langa to Parow, among to mention but a few. In light of the country entering its fourth wave of Covid-19 according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on December 1. Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, said the health and safety of the children will take precedence. All Covid-19 mitigation measures will therefore be incorporated and parents or caregivers are reminded to equip themselves and children with masks and to sanitise regularly.

“The number of children will be limited, depending on the activity and the space at the particular library. I want to encourage parents to visit the library and sign their young ones up for an activity. “Not everyone can be accommodated, so be considerate and don’t book for all the activities. That way more children can enjoy the holidays,” Councillor van der Ross said. The activities on offer aim to allow children to use their creativity, develop their imagination and learn about the world around them.