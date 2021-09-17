Cape Town-made Sea Ranger receives Innovation Award

In a statement released on Friday, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management Alderman James Vos welcomed the news.

Cape Town - The Cape Town-made JetRIB Sea Ranger received the Innovation Award, at the International Maritime Rescue Federation’s annual celebration earlier this week.

“This week, I had the opportunity to inspect this revolutionary boat at the Bellville shipyard of Droomers Yahama, who partnered with Admiral Powercats in designing and producing the JetRIB.

“It was made especially for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), which has decades-long experience in conducting rescues along South Africa’s notoriously treacherous 3 000km coastline,” Vos said.

He called Cape Town’s boat builders industry leaders when it came to innovation, design, and quality, and it is the primary driver in helping the Western Cape become the largest marine manufacturing centre in the country.