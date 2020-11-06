Cape Town man, 72, charged over large cache of ammunition, drugs

Cape Town – A 72-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday afternoon for the illegal possession of ammunition and the possession of drugs.

In a joint operation between the Metro Police K9 Unit and SAPS Crime Intelligence Gathering unit, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Milnerton just after 5pm, the City of Cape Town Safety and Security directorate said in a statement on Friday. The owner of the house and two minors were present at the time.

’’In the living room, the K9 members found 262 live rounds of ammunition, consisting of 72 x R5 rounds, 50 x 9mm S&B rounds, 9 x 38mm rounds, 59 x 7.65 rounds, 4 x 9mm short rounds, 68 x 7.62 rounds, concealed in a container in a cupboard,“ the City said.

’’A further search of the cupboard led to the discovery of nine whole mandrax tablets.

’’In the suspect's room, the officers found R76 440 in cash in the cupboard, which the suspect could not answer for.