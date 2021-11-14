Cape Town man aims to make a difference through sport in community

Cape Town – A resident from Steen Villa, a social housing complex in Steenberg, Cape Town is determined to make a difference in the community that he grew up in in the best way that he knows how – through sport and outdoor activities. Shane Adams, 40, also popularly known as ‘Suiker’ a name his grandmother gave him because he was very ‘soet’ (sweet), grew up in nearby Coniston Park, a stone's throw from where he currently resides with his wife and children.

Adams has always loved sports, from playing soccer in his high school days, to coaching and training the younger generation in the social housing complex where he now lives through a variety of outdoor activities. Speaking to African News Agency, Adam’s says that he could have become a professional soccer player in his day, but due to social challenges, he didn’t pursue his passion in sports and coaching. Adams says that everyday he sees kids in the complex playing without any equipment, and he wants to make a difference in the lives of these kids.

“Back in the day there were very few opportunities for us and there were some very talented youngsters in the community growing up,” Adams said. Adams, who is a born again Christian says that part of serving the Lord is showing a love towards children, especially children who are less fortunate. He adds that many people often forget about the community that they grew up in and don’t give back to the community that raised them into the men and women that they are today.

Adams says he and his wife intend to open a holistic skills centre that can assist children and adults with basic life skills and outdoor activities, including knitting to sewing. “We will obviously outsource the right people from the community who have the skills to impart knowledge onto the younger generation.” Adams, who now works odd jobs has also been negatively impacted by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve lost a lot in the last 18 months. We started selling sweets to make ends meet, but I drew closer to God in this time and we gained so much more, especially when the kids would come knocking on our door to be part of the outdoor activities my wife and me prepare for them,” Adams said. “I remember when I finished school, I had to go find a job and support my family, because I couldn’t see my family struggling like that.” “Later in life I decided that it was time to pursue my dream, that’s when I completed my Sports Management Certificate at a nearby learning centre,” Adams said.

Adams attended Steenberg High School, one of the top athletics schools in Cape Town. He speaks fondly of Mr Lawrence, one his teachers who he says was like a father to him. “Mr Lawrence always encouraged me to play soccer and always told me that I have a lot of potential. He would take me to the field, and would push me to do my best at all times,” Adams said.

Adams says that about 20 boys and girls between four and 12 years old knock on their doors daily to take part in the outdoor activities that he and his wife usually arrange. He says that not all the parents are present in these kids' lives, with some even addicted to alcohol. “I want to play my part to help save this generation from gangsterism, alcohol abuse and other social issues by keeping them occupied with things that can help improve their lives and futures.”