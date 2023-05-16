Cape Town man bags R40m Powerball jackpot, via banking app

Durban - A Cape Town man is smiling all the way to the bank after he bagged more than R40 million in the Power Plus jackpot. National Lottery Ithuba said the man played Powerball and Powerball Plus. He struck it lucky with the Powerball Plus from the May 12 draw.

Ithuba said the R40 218 921.61 was the second-highest PowerBall Plus jackpot won since January 2023. The winner told Ithuba that he found out he had won after receiving a notification from Nedbank. “The moment he found out he had won, his heart was beating hard, and he had to take a few deep breaths,” said Ithuba.

The winner added: “One of the first things I did was to wake my wife up and tell her the big news.” He plans to continue with his job in the finance sector, pay off his home loan and invest his winnings. The winner said he was looking forward to travelling overseas with his family.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are very excited to welcome the latest PowerBall Plus multimillionaire who played via the Nedbank app. “It is through wins like these, we are proud of our partnerships with banks, as they offer players a convenient way of playing the National Lottery games.” In March, an unemployed woman from Gauteng bagged the R75m Powerball jackpot. The winner purchased her ticket at Spar Kingfisher.