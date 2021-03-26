Cape Town man locked up for speeding as he raced to say farewell to dying wife

A heartbroken grandfather from Heideveld was left sobbing in a holding cell on Wednesday after traffic cops arrested him for speeding when he rushed to say goodbye to his dying wife.

Arnold Tembo, 70, says he has been left traumatised by City of Cape Town traffic cops who he says refused to listen to him as he begged them to let him go to his wife Joan, 74.

“I have not seen her for almost a month now. We were both diagnosed with Covid-19 and the last time I saw her, they were wheeling her away from me,” he says.

“She got water on the lungs and had to be taken to Groote Schuur Hospital and for the past two weeks, she was at Lentegeur Hospital.”

Arnold says he received a call from the doctor after noon who informed him that his wife was dying. He then rushed to the hospital.