Cape Town man ’lost memory’ after alleged assault by cops ’for no reason’

Cape Town – A Kraaifontein man says he lost his voice and could not speak for two days after he was allegedly assaulted by cops. Maurice Snyders, 35, from Pescodia Court in Scottsdene, says he also suffered memory loss after he was held for two hours in the cells at Kraaifontein SAPS. The traumatised father of two says 12 cops barged into his home at 3am on Sunday without a search warrant. “They took my sons, aged five and eight years old, and me into our bedroom, where they searched us and found nothing on us,” says Maurice, who was taken to the cop shop. “At Kraaifontein Police Station, I was hit on my head with guns and they didn’t tell me what they were looking for.

“For two hours, the police assaulted a few of us, but I was the worst. They wanted to see my tjappies (tattoos) but they couldn’t find anything on my body,” he says.

The badly injured man, who has visible wounds on his face and head, is still traumatised by the attack.

“My wife told me when I arrived home at 5am on Sunday, my T-shirt was covered with blood. I needed stitches on the back of my head where I was hit with the guns.

“My head still feels dronk (dizzy) and I get flashbacks of Sunday’s attack.”

Maurice’s wife, Hanelie, says he could only speak two days after the incident: “My husband’s voice only came back bietjie, bietjie (little by little yesterday) after he couldn’t say a word for two days.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed a case of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm has been registered for investigation by the police watchdog, Ipid.

Daily Voice