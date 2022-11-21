Cape Town man who raped puppy and filmed it granted bail

Cape Town - A Cape Town man who filmed him selfie-style raping a dog has been granted bail. Junaid Philander, 23, from Manenberg appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

This comes after he was arrested last Wednesday, hours after he filmed and posted the rape of the puppy. According to the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse, the video made its way to the organisation after it was forwarded by concerned members of the community. He said the SPCA immediately investigated, and within hours was able to trace the man to his home address in Manenberg, where the arrest was made.

“We also removed the victim, a small-breed, young dog, from the property. In addition to evidence of having suffered horrendous sexual abuse, the puppy was also confined to a small wooden box and forced to live in otherwise deplorable conditions,” Pieterse said. The organisation filed criminal charges against the man for bestiality in terms of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007 and animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, which makes it an offence to ill-treat, torture or terrify any animal. Philander was granted R500 bail.

Pieterse expressed his disappointment at the alleged rapist being granted bail after the organisation submitted an application for bail to be opposed. "We are very disappointed that he was given bail. The SPCA submitted an application for his bail to be denied. The case is now be escalated to the regional court due to the severity," Pieterse told IOL. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA believes Philander is a risk to the community.

“We believe this man is a risk to the community and other animals and should remain behind bars,” Pieterse said. Philander is expected back in court on January 24, 2023. [email protected]