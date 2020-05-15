Cape Town man woken up by dying cries of shooting victim on doorstep

Cape Town – A Lotus River grandfather got a rude awakening when he found a dead man on his doorstep. The 67-year-old man says he was woken up by cries for help on Thursday morning and went to the front door, but got a fright when he heard three more shots going off as the gunman chased the victim into his yard. “It was about 1.15am when I heard the shots. Then I heard a man crying for help. When I came to the door, he was lying there. “The guy jumped over the fence and fired three more shots in his head to make sure he is dead and then he ran away.” The grandfather asked not to be named as he does not know the victim.

When Daily Voice visited his home, sand could be seen covering the stoep where the man had bled to death.

“You can see here his bloody fingerprints on the window as he knocked for help,” the shaken man said.

According to a source, the victim is unknown and was shot five times.

“He was shot five times in the upper body, but at this stage nobody knows who he is,” the source says.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the case. “At around 2am an unknown man was shot and killed in Old Strandfontein Road, Lotus River by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grassy Park police on 082 302 3776.

Daily Voice