Cape Town matriculant shot 17 times, hours before his results are released

Cape Town - A Cape Town community is still reeling in shock after a matric student was gunned down hours before he could see his results. While many families are celebrating matric results of their children on Friday, the family of slain Wakeel Dreyer, 18, from Beacon Hill High School who was shot 17 times in Mitchells Plain on Thursday are preparing for a burial.

The incident occurred at a local tuck shop in Palestinia Street. Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting incident in Eastridge. Wakeel Dreyer was gunned down hours before he was to receive his matric results. Picture: supplied/Facebook “Mitchells Plain police members attended a complaint on Thursday, January 19.

“Upon arrival at the address in Palestina Street at around 4.35pm, they found the body of an 18-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” Swartbooi said.

He said police are investigating a case of murder. Speaking to News24, Dreyer’s mother, Lucinda Roberts was shattered that her only child was killed in such a cruel manner. She told the publication she rushed to the scene when she got the news, but his body had already been covered.

“I then said, 'No, that is not my son’, in the hope that he would walk out of the shop. But then they lifted the sheet from his face, and I just burst out crying and screaming. How is this even possible? My son, my beautiful boy, is gone from this world so soon,” she told News24. The bereaved mother said she believed her son was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. She further called for justice to be served on the perpetrators who murdered her boy.