Murdered Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov pictured here with his wife, Tina, and one of their three children. Picture: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on Wednesday paid tribute to Ivan Ivanov, the Ukranian visitor to Cape Town who was killed at the weekend. Delivering his speech during a full sitting of the city council, Plato said: “Good morning, I’d like to start today with a moment of silence out of respect for the victims of the Masiphumelele fire that has left at least one person dead and hundreds homeless, for the families of the six women that were fatally shot in Philippi East and to the families of every other person who has died from a gangsters’ bullet; for Mr Ivan Ivanov, the Ukranian visitor to Cape Town who was tragically killed on the weekend by heartless criminals.”

On Wednesday, police said a second suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder of the 43-year-old hiker who was robbed of his backpack and stabbed to death near the East Fort at popular tourist spot Chapman's Peak at around 11:30 on Saturday morning.

The first suspect, Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, was arrested on the day of the incident by neighbourhood watch members and items believed to belong to the victim were in his possession.

He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday where he faces a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police had followed up on leads and arrested the second suspect, aged 24, at the Hout Bay harbour in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Friday.

The mayor also extended his respect to all other families that had lost loved ones in Cape Town, including the families of the six women that were killed in Philippi East recently, and Constable Songezo Khetiwe, who was killed in the line of duty in Delft.

"For our two colleagues who passed away in the Solid Waste Department, Siyabulela Elaija Mtshagi, and Cecil Esteruizen, and for Constable Songezo Khetiwe, who was killed in the line of duty in Delft protecting the people of this city," Plato said.

African News Agency (ANA)