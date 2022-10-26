Cape Town mayor wants an efficient rail service at the centre of public transport system for residents

Cape Town –The City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says residents will soon be able to use an efficient train service again. Speaking to CapeTalk Radio, Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City would soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone.

“I can’t think of any City in the world of 4.8 million people or more rapidly growing that can operate successfully every day and move all those people around the city to home from work without a rail system. “It’s just too difficult to move that many people and even cities much smaller than ours have functioning rail, light rail or train systems and some form of rail public transport that is able to move a lot of people at a time,” he said. Hill-Lewis said five years ago more than 600 000 people used trains in Cape Town every day and now that number had drastically dropped by 97%.

“While we see that some trains services are coming back people just don’t trust anymore that trains are reliable and they are checking out of the system and spending 30 or 40% of their monthly income on minibus taxis and buses including much more expensive modes of different public transports,” Hill-Lewis said. He added that rail had to become the backbone of an integrated transport system “Taxi operators need to see the opportunity that there’s much more revenue for them in shorter trips that happens more frequently, so instead of taxis speeding hours and a half on the highway doing one trip now they can do more trips shuttling people in train stations or My Citi bus stations.

“They can also save on fuel costs, do more trips and generate revenue. There’s opportunities for every taxi operator out of the integrated transport system,” he said. He also highlighted that because of no reliable rail system, the My Citi Bus system was also working very well and used by thousands and this year only it had already recorded 14.8 million passenger trips including Golden Arrow. “When we reopened N2 express earlier this year we sold over 180 000 monthly cards in the first few weeks and that was precisely because there’s a lack of alternatives.

