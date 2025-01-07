Cape Town moves forward with fresh Formula One bid

Cape Town Grand Prix South Africa (CTGPSA) is preparing to submit its official bid to the Bid Steering Committee (BSC) for the return of Formula One (F1) to the country. The Bid Steering Committee was set up by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie last month to help South Africa in its efforts to return race to South Africa for the first time since 1993.

Unveiling the Committee McKenzie said it will "coordinate the bid process and ensure that all necessary requirements are met". CTGPSA's bid focuses on a proposed street circuit located in Cape Town's Green Point Sport Tourism Precinct, adjacent to the DHL Stadium, which is intended to be part of the 5.7 km street circuit.



They believe that their concept aligns well with the global appeal of Formula 1 street circuits. They have also revealed that in 2017, they secured support from the Western Cape Government's Director of Sports Promotion T.D. Tutu, through an official letter of endorsement to host the Formula One Grand Prix. In a letter to CTGPSA CEO, Igshaan Amlay, dated August 5, 2024, McKenzie welcomed the group's interest in hosting Formula One (F1) in Cape Town, adding that they would now proceed to conduct a thorough review.

“Thank you for your letter dated August 2, 2024, outlining the significant efforts and milestones achieved by Cape Town Grand Prix SA in pursuit of hosting a Formula One Grand Prix in Cape Town. I acknowledge your interest and the strategic importance of this initiative. "Please be advised that I have personally taken over this matter, recognising its national significance. The department will conduct a thorough review and be in contact with you once further input is required. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate this process. "Rest assured, we are committed to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to evaluate and support this initiative appropriately.”

Amlay expressed optimism about their bid, stating that they were prepared to take the next step. “With local and international support, we are ready to take the next step in making this dream a reality. “Having seen 2024 culminate on such a positive and hopeful note after a 19-year stakeholder engagement journey, gives us a renewed resolve to take the next steps in this formal bidding process.