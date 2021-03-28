Cape Town nurse opens up about Covid-19 vaccine jab

Sister Rowena Jacobs, a nurse at Groote Schuur Hospital who has been in the medical industry for nearly 40 years, is also one of the hospital’s vaccinators.

Jacobs, who recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, contracted the virus during the first wave and has first-hand experience of working during the pandemic.

“I had the vaccination three weeks ago. All staff were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I had no side-effects, although some might experience a fever or swelling,” she said.

Jacobs said various medical questions were asked of a person during the vaccination process such as “whether they have previously had Covid-19; whether they were pregnant, and if they had comorbidities such as hypertension or diabetes”.

Jacobs said she wanted to address the myths about vaccination. “I use the baby’s vaccination as an example. That baby is unable to speak and yet they are given the vaccination without their consent. That baby also experiences fever, for example, after an injection.”