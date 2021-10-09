Cape Town officer, wife and children die in house fire

A Cape Town police officer, his wife and two of their children died when a blaze broke out and gutted their Wesbank home on Friday night. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said only the officer's 18-year-old daughter and grandchild survived.

Police reports indicate a tenant on the premises heard screams after 9.30pm coming from the main house. The tenant went to investigate and attempted to gain access to the house. “The bodies of the 48-year-old police sergeant and his 38-year-old wife were discovered in the bedroom of their home in Ringwood Street, Wesbank, Mfuleni,” said Potelwa. “Their two children, aged 8 and 4 years, were found in the passage already dead. All deceased persons are suspected to have died of smoke inhalation. Meanwhile, the deceased couple’s 18-year-old daughter, who suffered burn wounds, is currently in hospital. Her 11-month-old child was also admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation.”

According to spokesperson for City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse, the City’s Fire & Rescue Service was alerted at about 00:50 that the house was on fire in Ringwood Street. “Crews from Belhar, Bellville and Kuils River responded to to the incident. On arrival, at the scene, the officer was informed that the occupants were still inside the house. The fire was extinguished at 1.30am. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.