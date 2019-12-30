Picture: Pexels

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's law enforcement liquor unit has seized almost 7 500 bottles of alcohol since the start of December, the city's mayoral committee member for security, JP Smith, said on Monday.

"Between 1 and 27 December 2019, the Liquor enforcement unit has booked in 7 428 bottles of alcohol, amounting to 4 127 93 litres," Smith said.

He said the city's by-laws provided for a R500 fine and confiscation of any alcohol consumed on beaches and in other public places. 

Those caught in breach of the by-law, can reclaim the impounded liquor after paying the fine and a R650 release fee.

Smith said the figure for this festive season was somewhat higher than last year, when officers confiscated 6,790 bottles.

‘The statistics tell us that people continue to show flagrant disregard for the law, their own safety and the safety of others, by insisting on bringing alcohol into public spaces," Smith said.

"The amount of alcohol confiscated is absolutely shocking," he added.

African News Agency (ANA)