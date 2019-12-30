Picture: Pexels

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's law enforcement liquor unit has seized almost 7 500 bottles of alcohol since the start of December, the city's mayoral committee member for security, JP Smith, said on Monday. "Between 1 and 27 December 2019, the Liquor enforcement unit has booked in 7 428 bottles of alcohol, amounting to 4 127 93 litres," Smith said.

He said the city's by-laws provided for a R500 fine and confiscation of any alcohol consumed on beaches and in other public places.

Those caught in breach of the by-law, can reclaim the impounded liquor after paying the fine and a R650 release fee.

Smith said the figure for this festive season was somewhat higher than last year, when officers confiscated 6,790 bottles.